         'Elite' presents the trailer for season 3: the Netflix series promises to hook us with its new deadly mystery

Just over ten days before we return to Las Encinas on March 13, Netflix has published the first trailer of season 3 of 'Elite', its successful youth series created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

And, as you can imagine, there seems to be no peace for the students of the elitist center since the season will revolve around the return of Polo, something that as you can imagine will cause a tension that will end up exploding in some way like a time bomb.

Someone fell on the dance floor

And, of course, it does. Since, spoilers: At the end of the trailer the death of Polo (Álvaro Rico) is revealed, thus forming the new mystery to be solved by the protagonists and, above all, by our dear inspector (Ainhoa ​​Santamaría).

Meanwhile, the boys and girls of the series continue with their quarrels and their addictive affairs … of a season that comes with new faces: Sergio Momo and Leïti Sène They join a consolidated cast with Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, El Hammani Mine, Arón Piper, Ester Expósito, Omar Ayuso, Danna Paola, Jorge López, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós.