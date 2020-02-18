Entertainment

         'Elite': Netflix announces the release date of season 3 and releases the first images

February 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Netflix he has taken it easy to announce the release date of the Season 3 of 'Elite'. First we knew that it would arrive in 2020, then it would be in March and it has been now when the platform has revealed that the students will return once again to Las Encinas next March 13.

The return of Polo to Las Encinas will irremediably mark the new chapters of 'Elite'. What should be a stage marked by the beginning of his years at the institute results in a situation of tension that leads to the inevitable: a new tragedy at school.


'Elite': everything we know about season 3 of the Netflix series

Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Leïti Sène (Malick) will be the great news of the cast in which we will see Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Danna Paola (Lu), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Ester Expósito (Carla) ), Mina El Hammani (Nadia), Álvaro Rico (Polo), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), Claudia Salas (Rebeca) and Jorge López (Valerio).

The first images of season 3

elite

Also, before the premiere of the third season, the main protagonists of the series will go on "tour" in Spain visiting cities like Bilbao, Barcelona and Seville. A good way to increase the promotional effort for which it is emerging as the last year in the series of actors before Netflix renews the squad for the following seasons.

Elite Season Three

Elite Polo

Valerio Elite Season 3

Valerio Lu Elite

Season 3 Elite scene

Image Season 3 Elite

Season 3 Elite

Elite 3

Elite Image Scene

Elite Women Season3

Themes

  • Fiction series
  • Netflix
