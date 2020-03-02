Elite kills one of its protagonists in the first trailer of T3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix does not seem to fear spoilers, or rather wants to empower them so that our hype grows before March 13, the date on which the Elite third season.

As you well know if you have followed the series, each season revolves around a different mystery or crime. In the first was the murder of a student of Las Encinas, who ended up being Marina (Marina Pedraza), while in the second was the disappearance of Samuel (Itzan Escamilla).

With this narrative style in which first the event is presented and the rest of the chapters act as flashbacks in which it is about building the story until it reaches the initial point and creating the outcome on it, it could not be considered as a spoiler what is probably the initial scene of 3×01.

In the video you can see how Polo (Álvaro Rico) has been killed in a disco. Witnesses to the murder are a large part of the characters we know from previous seasons: Guzman (Miguel Bernadeu), Samuel, Lu (Dana Paola), Carla (Ester Expósito), Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), Nadia (Mina El-Hammani), Rebeka (Claudia Salas), Valerio (Jorge López), Ander (Arón Piper) and even Omar (Omar Ayuso), who works in the party room.

The synopsis I already left clues of these events:

The situation of tension generated by the presence of Polo among all students can only end in one way: with a new tragedy in Las Encinas. In the third season of ELITE, the protagonists will face their last months at the institute, a stage in which they will have to make decisions that can change their future forever. A journey in which love, sex, and friendship will be more present than ever, but also jealousy, secrets and the desire for revenge, which threaten to destroy lives that were really just about to begin …

It seems that less (or nothing) involved will be the characters of Yeray (Sergio Momo) and Malik (Leïti Sène), the two new faces of a future generation of characters that will be what the witness takes in the fourth season, when most of the actors of this third leave the cast.