‘Elite’ inaugurates some premieres (series and films) of scandal on Netflix for March 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix has prepared its best series and movie premieres for March 2020 and we tell you all.

The best Spanish premieres for 2020.

There are still some days left to say goodbye to the shortest month of the year and we have some television proposals to discover, but, on the other hand, we need to prepare for the best releases that will come to Netflix this March 2020 and the thing is ‘On Fire’. The spring starts and the blood changes with one of the most anticipated returns. 'Elite'. This time we will not have to wait for September, its usual launch date, because the course has been advanced and promises to be movidito. Season 3 It brings a lot of surprises, mysteries and new students. ‘Ozark’ Y ‘On My Block’ They are other fictions that return with new stories. The mystery will be assured with the landing of two powerful bets: ‘The crimes of Valhalla’ Y ‘Bloodride’.

Good series and also a lot of movies among which it stands out, 'Home', a ‘psychological thriller’ starring Mario Casas and Javier Gutiérrez and the always wonderful jewels of Hayao Miyazak: ‘Chihiro's trip’ Y ‘Princess Mononoke’. All titles are part of the premieres of Netflix for this 2020.

The best series premieres on Netflix for March 2020

'Elite'. Season 3

Manuel Fernandez-Valdes

Las Encinas reopens its doors and it seems that the next (and last year) will be warm. We will attend the return of Polo and see how his friends react after knowing that he killed Marina. Everything indicates that there will be a trial … Will the young man pay with jail? On the other hand, two new students will arrive to ease the situation.

‘Letter to the king’. Season 1. Premiere March 20

Petr Dobias / Netflix

If you like fantasy series, you can not miss this novelty that is based on the novel by Tonke Dragt. The plot is starring Tiuri, a young man who embarks on an adventure to deliver a letter to the king, while a prince becomes a great threat. This will become a key piece to change the destiny of the kingdom.

‘The murders of Valhalla’. Season 1 Premiere March 13

Netflix

Are you addicted to crime fictions? Take note because this Nordic production has all the ingredients to hook you from the first minute. An inspector, with a turbulent past, moves to Iceland to help a police hunt down a serial killer obsessed with an old school photo.

‘On My Block’. Season 3

Kevin Estrada / Netflix

If you have little with ‘Elite’ and need new high school dramas, the third installment of this fiction will give them to you. Once again the kids who star in this story will face new challenges and give us more comedy even though the plot unfolds in a slum in Los Angeles. Ruby will try to rebuild his life, while César and Monse will not go through their best moment.

‘Ozark’. Season 3. Premiere March 27.

Steve Dietl / Netflix

A financial advisor drags his family to a place called Ozark to bleach a lot of pulp. This was the beginning of this series starring Jason Bateman. This new batch, consisting of ten chapters, takes place six months later with a casino underway that will give a lot of play. Marty and Wendy will have a struggle to maintain what they have achieved or bet on the expansion with Helen and Omar, head of a drug cartel. Do you plan on missing it?

The premieres of movies that you can not miss this March 2020 on Netflix

'Home'

‘Lost Girls’

‘The silence of the white city’

‘Chihiro's trip’

‘Princess Mononoke’

'House of Wax'