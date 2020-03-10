Elite: Dangerous developers sign to work on official F1 games

Share it:

The world of Formula 1 in the video game has just added another powerful ally by announcing that the British of Frontier Developments (experts in the management and simulation genres) have sasaplanded an official agreement with Formula One Management to work on management video games of this speed sport.

The first game of this agreement will arrive in 2022 and will have an official license for four seasons, including those of 2022 and 2025, thus giving way to an experience of management and simulation that does not seem to have precedents in the genre, because until now the franchise has been led by Codemasters with titles more focused on the careers themselves.

The games will be developed and distributed by Frontier, as the firm also has its own publishing label through which it is possible to publish its own and other people's games.

The English hope that this agreement will affect their future income and their position in a very positive way, although they are already one of the most reputed teams in the United Kingdom and the international scene for their work in the field of space simulation management and franchising. and science fiction Elite.

In the official statement it is mentioned that the fiscal year of 2022 will be one of the most powerful that the study has observed thanks to this agreement and future plans that they have in relation to new jobs and licenses and acquaintances.