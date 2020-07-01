Elisabetta Cesone from The Last of Us to The Legend of Zelda: a fully cult dubbing

Share it:

Among the (perhaps) less known Italian voices there is Elisabetta Cesone, which undoubtedly deserves a place among the great voice actors, international and otherwise, that we are slowly getting to know. Among his most successful titles Gears of War, Dishonored and also Devil May Cry.

La Cesone has worked on all kinds of projects from Commynity (Yvette Nuvole Brown) to I Jefferson to Ned: Survival School is also the voice actress of Picchiarello, the irreverent bird by Universal Pictures, but it is in the video games that the actress has found its true artistic dimension.

Voice of Lian Xing in Syphon Filter 2, 3, Omega Strain and Dark Mirror, among her most famous roles is surely Queen Mirrah in Gears of War 1,2 and 3. In the same saga he also voiced Bernie Hoffman, while in the God of War trilogy he had several roles, including that of Gai and narrator.

Little by little Cesone has also reached the microphones of real cult of the genre playing secondary characters, but not for this minor. Among the most famous are Eileen in bloodborne; Impa in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild; Madame Prudence in Dishonored; Ana in Overwatch and nurse Nina in Borderlands The Pre-Sequel and Helga in Ratchet & Clank 1 and 3. We also found her in the role of Marlene in The Last of Us, whose sequel just released has confirmed that Naughty Dog and its developers fear no comparison.

Finally we remember his voiceovers in Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (Maia) Sly Raccoon is Sly 2: The gang of thieves (Mz Ruby, The Countess), MediEvil (Narrator), Alan Wake (Barbara Jagger), Darksiders 1 and 2 (Uriel), Fallout 4 (female marauder), DmC Devil May Cry (Dominated).