Elisabeth Moss will direct an episode of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

There is still a bit to enjoy the fourth season of 'The Maid's Tale', and although Elisabeth Moss fans can see the leading actress suffering in theaters in 'The Invisible Man', it seems that the challenges for artist accumulate without stopping, being the next step in his successful career the debut at the address.

In a recent interview, Moss confessed to The Hollywood Reporter that he intends debut as director in the third episode of the fourth season of 'The Maid's Tale', series that also produces and stars.

“I feel fortunate that we are at a point where Elisabeth Moss has the opportunity to lead”he declared showrunner of the HBO program, Bruce Miller. “As the executive producer of the series, she has created an environment in which artists have done their best work. Elisabeth is now benefiting from the incredibly generous atmosphere she helped create. She has an extraordinary talent, she is a tireless worker… I am sure she will conquer us in her directorial debut. ”

This, without a doubt, can be a new stage for Moss, which could follow the path of other companions and end up launching to direct their first film. While this happens, the actress will also be seen in Wes Anderson's new film, 'The French Dispatch'.

Season 4 of 'The Maid's Tale' It will be released in autumn 2020.