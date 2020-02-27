Elisabeth Moss tells us about her experience in 'The French Dispatch'

Share it:

Although Elisabeth Moss is a total lover of genre cinema, and suffers from the beauty in 'The Invisible Man', the protagonist of 'The Tale of the Maid' is getting forged an enviable career. The new Blumhouse title is now joined by the new film by Wes Anderson, one of the filmmakers with more personality today. This is intended to surprise us with 'The French Dispatch', a film we have talked with Moss, who has told us in the first person how it has been the experience of working with this special filmmaker.

"It was very, very cool. He is great, charming. He knows exactly what he wants … it was very easy and very pleasant."

With these generous words, the actress describes her work with Anderson, who will give us in her tenth film a love letter to the world of journalism, set in the writing of an American newspaper in a fictional French city of the twentieth century, with three interconnected stories each.

Together with Moss, they complete the cast Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Timothée Chalamet, Willem Dafoe, Anjelica HustonLyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Liev Schrieber, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Guillaume Gallienne, Cecile de France and Jason Schwartzman.

The movie will arrive on our screens on July 24, but it is rumored that it could be released at the Cannes Festival, a festival that Wes Anderson has not been attending for 8 years.