Entertainment

Elisabeth Moss tells us about her experience in 'The French Dispatch'

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Although Elisabeth Moss is a total lover of genre cinema, and suffers from the beauty in 'The Invisible Man', the protagonist of 'The Tale of the Maid' is getting forged an enviable career. The new Blumhouse title is now joined by the new film by Wes Anderson, one of the filmmakers with more personality today. This is intended to surprise us with 'The French Dispatch', a film we have talked with Moss, who has told us in the first person how it has been the experience of working with this special filmmaker.

"It was very, very cool. He is great, charming. He knows exactly what he wants … it was very easy and very pleasant."

With these generous words, the actress describes her work with Anderson, who will give us in her tenth film a love letter to the world of journalism, set in the writing of an American newspaper in a fictional French city of the twentieth century, with three interconnected stories each.

READ:  "I'm not fat, I'm rich," Karol G Respond To Her Haters!!

Elisabeth Moss in The French Dispatch

Searchlight Pictures

Together with Moss, they complete the cast Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Timothée Chalamet, Willem Dafoe, Anjelica HustonLyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Liev Schrieber, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Guillaume Gallienne, Cecile de France and Jason Schwartzman.

The movie will arrive on our screens on July 24, but it is rumored that it could be released at the Cannes Festival, a festival that Wes Anderson has not been attending for 8 years.

The French Dispatch

Searchlight Pictures

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.