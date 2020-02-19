"Elisabeth Moss is what makes 'The Invisible Man' special and not the horror movie of the week." Leigh whannell

Share it:

The new version of 'The invisible man' arrives in theaters on February 28, but the promotional campaign of the film has made a stop today in Spain with the presence of Leigh whannell, screenwriter and director of the film, and Elisabeth Moss, the great protagonist of the function.

In Espinof we have had the opportunity to chat with both on different topics, from the genesis of the project to its influences, without forgetting the involvement in Blumhouse itself or the current state of Hollywood in the era of #MeToo.

The origin of the movie

The 'The Invisible Man' franchise has given rise to a multitude of films over the years and it was inevitable to ask Whannell about what it was his inspiration when creating history:

I started wondering what makes this character terrifying and the answer was to base the film on the victim. Then I thought of a woman escaping an abusive relationship and as I was investigating about it, I was more interested. When I finished the script I felt that something was still missing and that element was Elisabeth Moss, she contributed the feminine point to the script by giving her perspective on certain issues.

Meanwhile, the actress said that "I wanted to make a horror movie' Y "I felt very inspired by the script”, The latter being the key to agree to participate. Both highlighted the influence of classic horror movies on the film, especially Alfred Hitchcock, explained by Whannell:

I was greatly influenced by Alfred Hitchcock's cinema and classical cinema. Well, if you're doing a thriller, Hitchcock is always there, but in this movie more than ever I've studied his work. Also movies like ‘Gas Light’ or ‘The Panther Woman’. The latter focuses a lot on what you hear but do not see.

Of course, he also wanted to influence once in the importance of having the actress, as "There is a version of this movie that is the scary tape of the week, but Elizabeth Moss takes it out of that territory and makes it something special"

Blumhouse

Also, behind her we have Jason Blum, the great horror movie producer of recent years thanks to Blumhouse. I wanted to know the opinion of Moss about his work and how he differed from other producers with whom he has worked and thus replied:

I think the work he is doing is wonderful and also that Universal supports his model, which is more typical of an independent film. I think it's brilliant and that his work with Jordan Peele has been incredible, starting with the fact of recognizing his talent and supporting him. It came to be a couple of times, which is quite because we shot in Australia. The first time he came for 24 hours from Los Angeles, which is a 12-13 hour flight. I could not do it. I hope to make some more movie with him.

For his part, Whannell was very clear that he did not want to feel too influenced by other versions of 'The Invisible Man', so he only saw the original movie of James whale of 1933. The reason is simple: "I didn't want to see more current versions because I almost wanted to pretend that none had been done to think it was a new idea".

Moss revealed that in the scenes in which he seems to play nothing he had the presence of a specialist with a green suit that was later removed during the post-production process and also that I was very clear what it would be that she could become invisible in real life:

It would be a kind of female version of ‘Robin Hood’, stealing from the rich to give to the poor. A bad rich people, not good people, who do bad things with their money. I think we can all think of a few.

Whannell's own voice

'The Invisible Man' is the third film as director of Whannell, who previously worked for many years as a screenwriter for James Wan, explaining how they started working together and the process by which they have been trying to find their own voice behind the cameras:

When I went to film school I thought I was going to direct, but I met James Wan and I knew he would be the director and I would be the screenwriter. It's very difficult to get to Hollywood and I thought we worked better as a team. He was happy being his screenwriter and it wasn't until he went to ‘Fast & Furious 7’ when the team broke up, it was almost like a breakup. So I had an identity crisis to know who I was without him, I had to start from scratch. I had the opportunity to direct ‘Insidious 3’ and it was an ideal movie because I knew the world and then I discovered that I loved to direct. Now I try to develop my identity as a filmmaker away from James Wan. The filmmakers that I like most have their own style that you can recognize and I aspire to the same.

The era of #MeToo

In the case of Moss, he wanted to highlight the change that is taking place in Hollywood thanks to the #MeToo movement, pointing that "I think the film fits in a very relevant way in this era"and pointing out the following about the current state of the industry:

It's changing, but it hasn't been fixed yet. People are aware of it throughout the team. Now we have an intimacy coordinator on the set to protect the interpreters, in charge of monitoring their relationship with the director and making sure everyone feels comfortable. This season we had it for the first time in ‘The Maid's Tale’ and by telling me everything I had to do, I thought I usually had to do it. I have the final decision of any nude scene in the final montage. Jane Campion gave it to me for the first time and I have asked since then and encouraging other actresses to have it too. Things are being done, but we still have to keep talking about it.

The actress also stressed that she has always aspired to be a actress with the greatest international travel, as "there are movies being made outside the United States that are often better than what we do there"and that his goal has always been to be like"Kristin Scott Thomas, Marion Cotillard or Penelope Cruz, people who have been able to work in other countries.".

The future and the new 'Saw'

On the future, Moss said they have not wanted to talk about a possible sequel until they see how people react to 'The invisible man' "so as not to beat her", while Whannell spoke about the rumors that associate his name with the reboot of '1997: Rescue in New York':

I think it was announced before it was ready, we are still in talks. I want to address it with lead feet. 'The invisible man' has a lot of history and versions, so there is more freedom to do it, but with '1997: Rescue in New York' it is something more recent, it is part of the childhood of many people and they become defensive and attack me if I do it wrong. I will have to find something that adds to the first movie without ruining it.

For my part, I could not help knowing his opinion about the relaunch of 'Saw', a franchise that he created with James Wan, and these were his words about it: