Elisa Visari, who is the rising star of Italian cinema that we will see in Muccino's Best Years

At only 18 years old, he relaunches himself on the big screen thanks to Gabriele Muccino, with whom he returns (after the adventure of At home everyone is fine) even in the new choral film – generational, The best years, due out on February 13th. Elisa Visari he is the fresh and clean face of Italian cinema (in the meantime he has already finished a new film Behind the night by Daniele Falleri, together with Stefania Rocca), winner of the Explosion Talent Award at the latest Giffoni Film Festival, and is constantly revealed for what it is. A pleasant discovery that from the fashion catwalks now thinks big, remaining, as it underlines, "anchored to my habits as a simple girl". Feet on the ground therefore, flying anyway as a dancer in an upcoming TV series at the starting tapes, Light of my Eyes, focused on the world of dance.

Popularity comes and then you have to check it, how did you do it?

"The last few times have been very demanding, I would say eventful. The most difficult thing was managing the school, I had to change it, going to a private, high school linguistic address, then my high school diploma will arrive this year, and perhaps the I am already thinking about some acting academies, the Silvia D'Amico or the Experimental Center of Rome, perhaps abroad. In short, it is not easy ".

Fault of Muccino …

"Gabriele is gorgeous, I'm in love with how he works and it honors me that he can be back in one of his works. The film tells the story, from small to adults, of three best friends, Kim Rossi Stuart, Claudio Santamaria, and Pierfrancesco Favino. I will be Sveva, his daughter. On the other hand, I cannot play mom's roles! " (Laughs, ed).

Also in I'm not a killer you were, then, by Riccardo Scamarcio. What do you find in these characters?

"A form of rebellion that teenagers have inside and try to bring out towards their parents. Partly I feel them close to me but only because of the fact that in reality nothing has changed for me, in friendships, relationships, they are always Elisa: I should probably be more active on Instagram, followers are increasing, but on the other hand I have no ambition to influencer nor do I consider myself such. "

Yet the modeling career continues to be part of your universe, what fascinates you?

"It is, only for advertising campaigns, photo shoots, but I still follow fashion. When I start I love to mix, from total black to the white jacket of order, without forgetting the heels. Being comfortable, elegant, always ready for any eventuality is a mantra. I have never walked, I would like to try at least once, who knows what experience it would be! However, for now I only see cinema. "