Elijah Wood wants a new 'Nightmare on Elm Street'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last year Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah they talked with ComingSoon.net, and among the things they told them is that one of their dream projects was to revitalize the franchise 'Nightmare in Elm street'. Although we recently knew that Wes Craven's heirs wanted to launch a new installment, it seems that this duo has "a unique vision" They are looking forward to carrying out. Now, thanks to a recent interview with the Boo Crew Podcast by Bloody DisgustingWood has commented in more detail what he would like to do with the iconic horror saga.

“Any opportunity to be able to take a classic franchise like that and revitalize it to do something different with it is quite exciting. I don't know if the rights are really available, but you can't make a remake as it is, you can't retell the same story. It is done, you can not make a story about the origin of Freddy Krueger; That has already been done twice. You have to let Freddy go and move in a different direction. You start with Freddy, but you have to go the other way, because it is a land already seen. "

New line

Despite this, if Wood is clear, Robert Englund should be yes or yes in that new round of nightmares, stating that the project would be difficult to carry out without him.

“I think Englund should be, you have to have him to honor that saga. To honor that character. To honor Wes Craven ”Wood explained. "We should do it, but then you can express yourself beyond that, and he said he wants to make one last movie."

At the moment, the latest news regarding this saga is that a direct sequel to the first installment could take place, but nothing is confirmed. We will continue to inform.