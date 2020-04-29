Elijah Wood reveals Hollywood pedophile network

Share it:

Elijah Wood, an American actor of English, Austrian, German and Danish descent, surprises by revealing that in Hollyood there is a network of pedophiles. The information is given in different news portals.

Elijah Wood, famous largely for his performance in the film trilogy "The Lord of the rings", He reveals in an interview that strong and also very unfortunate things are seen in the world of cinema.

Through an interview he gives to a British newspaper, Elijah Wood mentions that there is a network of pedophiles in Hollywood, but he never had to live through something unfortunate at the beginning of his career, since his parents took care of him.

These things are likely to keep happening. If you are an innocent child, with little knowledge of this world and wanting to succeed, parasites will see you as their prey, "he mentions in the interview.

Elijah, 39, in the same interview says that he has had to see that there are powerful people who seek their own interests.

Similarly, he points out that victims cannot speak like those individuals and that many celebrities have distanced themselves from Hollywood.

The actor began to stand out as a model as a child and then he played the leading role in the film The Wizard of Oz.

