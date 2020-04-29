TV Shows

Elijah Wood reveals Hollywood pedophile network

April 29, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Elijah Wood, an American actor of English, Austrian, German and Danish descent, surprises by revealing that in Hollyood there is a network of pedophiles. The information is given in different news portals.

Elijah Wood, famous largely for his performance in the film trilogy "The Lord of the rings", He reveals in an interview that strong and also very unfortunate things are seen in the world of cinema.

Through an interview he gives to a British newspaper, Elijah Wood mentions that there is a network of pedophiles in Hollywood, but he never had to live through something unfortunate at the beginning of his career, since his parents took care of him.

It may interest you: Pedrito Sola surprises with a very emaciated appearance on social networks

These things are likely to keep happening. If you are an innocent child, with little knowledge of this world and wanting to succeed, parasites will see you as their prey, "he mentions in the interview.

READ:  when will season 6 of baby daddy be on netflix

Elijah, 39, in the same interview says that he has had to see that there are powerful people who seek their own interests.

Similarly, he points out that victims cannot speak like those individuals and that many celebrities have distanced themselves from Hollywood.

The actor began to stand out as a model as a child and then he played the leading role in the film The Wizard of Oz.

You can read: Mauricio Ochmann marks a before and after with his performance in "R"




.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.