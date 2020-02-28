Eli Sarasola, PSV goalkeeper, charges against Getafe and the networks respond: "It's a shame"

Eli Sarasola, goalkeeper of PSV Eindhoven, criticized Getafe through his personal Twitter account and affirmed that the style practiced by the Madrid team "it is not football "and declared that" it is a shame ".

Getafe is not football, it's a shame … – Eli Sarasola (@ sarasola22) February 27, 2020

With that phrase, the Spanish goalkeeper qualified the performance of the team of José Bordalás in the Johan Cruyff Arena, where he eliminated to the Ajax of the Europa League in the round of the round of 16 of the competition.

Many social media users reminded him of an unsportsmanlike action to answer his attack on the club azulón. In the video, you can see how the goalkeeper punches a rival.

Getafe, through its official account and the Portuguese defender Vitorino Antunes responded to the Spanish player:

"Thank you Eli, we accept lto "constructive criticism" and We continue working with respect, humility and above all respecting the rules of this beautiful sport. Good luck in the season, "wrote Getafe on his official Twitter.

Before, Antunes came out in defense of his team's game: "With the growing women's football and as a professional that you are looking for to be respected as soccer players, you should learn to respect and give a respectful opinion! Another thing, the Soccer is much more than touching the ball, it's a strategy game and everyone plays with their weapons!

Elixabete Sarasola, with 15 years, signed for Real Sociedad in the 2006/07 season to play on loan at Añorga. In the same course, she was summoned by the Spanish national team under-17 and under-19. With 16 years he debuted at the Royal Society and in 2009 he signed for Barcelona until 2012, when he left for the United States to play at the College of Charleston. Then, in 2015, he signed for Ajax and in 2018 for PSV.