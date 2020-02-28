Eli Roth wants Borderlands cosplayers out in the movie

Share it:

The adaptation of Borderlands The cinema as a real action movie will give members of the community the opportunity to play a role, as director Eli Roth breaks them in filming and offers them the opportunity to die in front of the cameras.

Roth briefly appeared on the Gearbox panel held during PAX East to show how excited he is with the project and with the community, calling them a "sick crazy family"The director took the opportunity to tell that he wants to honor the community by selecting a group of cosplayers to appear as extras, allowing his characters to die in the Borderlands style.

It is not clear how the lucky cosplayers will be chosen. It is possible that Gearbox or Lionsgate launches some kind of contest with which to win a role in the production. For now, it is convenient for all interested parties to manufacture their best costumes for events such as E3 and Comic-Con if they want to attract attention.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that the film is going ahead of Lionsgate and Gearbox by becoming official that Eli Roth will direct with Avi and Ari Arad as producers and Craig Mazin, creator of Chernobyl, in charge of the script. There is no cast or release date announced at the moment and according to Roth's comments, it seems that the project is still in a very premature phase of its development.

Randy Pitchford took the opportunity to say that Sonic's recent success: The film is a sasapland that videogame adaptations to the cinema are offering their potential after years of countless failures in criticism and box office.

This same panel announced the arrival date of Borderlands 3 for Steam, a new DLC and many more news that will come to the game in the coming months.