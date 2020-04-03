Eleven classic board games that you can play remotely with an Android mobile or tablet

Share it:

Board games usually, by definition, take place on a board on a table and with the participants gathered around them, but technology has also taken them to the digital field. There are many board games with a mobile version, although not all of them support online gaming, in order to play with your friends each at home.

If you fancy a Parcheesi, a Goose game, or a Scrabble game and you don't have the physical board game or anyone to play with, mobile games come to the rescue once again. Here we list you 11 classic board games you can play with your friends, from home.

Chess

We started with a classic board game like few others, being one of the oldest that exists today. There are literally hundreds of versions of the chess game on Google Play, although Chess Free It is one of the most popular, with more than 50 million downloads today.

In Chess Free you can compete against the machine -with various levels of difficulty- or with your friends over the Internet. The game is totally free (with advertising) and includes some advanced functions, such as being able to save the game as a PGN file.

Chess (Chess Free)

Domino

Another very traditional game that is uploaded to new technologies is Dominoes. Domino Online is a free version where you can compete with your friends over the Internet, all this with an integrated chat so you can comment on the move.

Online Dominoes is practically the same as moving a domino game to your mobile, showing the chips on the screen as if they were on the table. If your friends are not very dominoes, you can also play against strangers.

Domino Spain

Monopoly

Few board games are as well known – or have as many different editions – as Monopoly. In Android there is no lack of editions of it, and the last and possibly more faithful to the original game is the one from Marmalade Game Studio.

In this case it is a paid game, 4.49 euros today, in which you will have the same board game experience, but on your mobile and with the possibility of joining multiplayer games with your friends in the distance.

Monopoly

Parcheesi

Speaking of classic games, we cannot forget about Parcheesi. There are several different versions available on Google Play, although the most popular, with more than 10 million downloads, is Parcheesi Star.

It is a free game, with the classic board of parchis and that you can play online with three more friends, with chat included during the game. The game is optimized for both mobile and tablets.

Parcheesi STAR

"Piccionari"

Although Pictionary as such does not count as a mobile version, there is no lack of games to guess what another has drawn. It is available on HouseParty as a minigame and probably the most faithful and best adapted alternative to mobile phones is Zynga's Draw Something.

Draw Something allows you to play with friends or strangers online, taking turns drawing and guessing what other people are trying to draw. The game adds its own mechanics to give it more vibe.

Scrabble

The game of forming words from letters has many representatives on Google Play. There is, for example, Apalabrados, although if we stick to the official brand, Scrabble go It would be the official version, with the official board, chips and dictionary.

In Scrabble Go you can play against friends of your social networks as with strangers, in a free game but with integrated ads and purchases. If the classic mode gets heavy, you can also play Duels mode, with faster games.

Scrabble® GO

Snakes and Ladders

The game of Snakes and Ladders It also has its representation in the Android application store. There are a few versions, although the most popular is the mobirix version, with 10 million downloads.

It is a free game, with the classic mode and an additional survival mode. You can play online with another player or offline with up to four players. It is optimized for tablets and has leaderboards and achievements.

Snakes and ladders King

Carcassonne

Carcassonne returned to Android a few years ago and in style, with 3D graphics, two expansions and multiplayer mode to compete with up to four players, although you can also fight against artificial intelligence.

This board game can create private games with friends, qualifying games or public games with any other online user. Carcassonne includes its own chat to communicate and being a turn-based game it is quite comfortable to be able to speak.

Carcassonne: The Official Game -Tiles and Tactic

RISK

It has never been so easy to conquer the world from your mobile. With the mobile version of Risk you can demonstrate your skills as a strategist with up to 6 players or competing against artificial intelligence, with various levels of difficulty.

It is the official version of Hasbro Risk, so you have the official rules. If you've never played before, you have a guided tutorial mode to help you get started. In multiplayer games you can use emojis to express your opinion on the development of the game.

RISK: Global Domination

Sink the float

The bad thing about playing Sink the fleet in the same room is that inadvertently the opponent can see where you have hidden the aircraft carrier. That will not happen to you with its Android version, since you can play with your friends over the internet (or against the machine, if you want).

The official game of Sinking the Hasbro fleet involves a one-time payment of 4.99 euros, although if you prefer one free alternative, Naval Battle is the same concept, free, and also with support for online play.

SINK THE FLOAT

Cluedo

Who did it? With what weapon? Where? Clarify the death of poor Doctor Cadavery from your Android mobile or tablet, while you play with your friends with the official version of Cluedo for mobile.

It is the official version of Hasbro, so you will find the same characters from the board game. Discover clues, discard false clues, solve the mystery and take the Sherlock Holmes inside you, without leaving the house.