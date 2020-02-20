Elettra Lamborghini during the interview by Daria Bignardi to L'Assedio is the queen of body positivity

Share it:

Let me be clear, a few sticks Elettra Lamborghini to Sanremo 2020 he pulled her, but we can't help but love her with pure and unconditional love, especially after the last interview from Daria Bignardi to The Siege on channel Nove. Here ours Twerking Queen favorite hinted that on the body positivity has a clear and precise opinion, which can be summarized in this joke:

"I look at nature, there is nothing normal, and therefore everything is."

Elettra Lamborghini interview by Daria Bignardi …

… aka our (Twerking) Queen on body positivity

To arrive at the universal synthesis, which we like very much, Elettra Lamborghini by Daria Bignardi has gone through many speeches: music, his horses, his engagement with Afrojack, his stories on Instagram and … his ass, which is verdadero, just like he says in a song (NDR. Lamborghini RMX by Gué Pequeno). In this regard, he kept us to make a small clarification, to answer those who doubt that it is all flour of his sack:

"It's true, all carbohydrate and fat."

LOL. At Elettra Lamborghini one should learn to say it with the same pride and the same satisfaction. The singer, who is now with her Music (and the rest disappears) she stuck in her ear, on the subject of extra pounds-food, there is not too much trouble. And already here you have to stay tuned because she is a real school of life:

"I am a little nervous about food. When I am calm, you see me because I am dry, very thin, beautiful. When, on the other hand, I have a few things to do, you understand it immediately, because I am fuller. After Sanremo I am let go of the tension. Like when I did Mala, I was crazy. Anyway, I don't give a damn about being dry. "

She then went on to discuss how she can easily manage a matter, such as that of formosity, which would perhaps put other women in difficulty. She made it clear, however, that a young boy who told her he found her "enlarged" made her feel very bad (NDR. this of the judgment on the body is another issue to be explored, but let us refer it to another place). Elettra Lamborghini said:

"I like myself, fortunately. I look at nature, there is nothing normal, and therefore everything is. And this applies to everything: if one makes a fool, if one has a deformation. In the end if we were born like this, there is a reason. "

To words Elettra Lamborghini accompanies the facts, with a no filter spontaneity that can only generate healthy envy. In the studio a The Siegein fact, she arrived with a long, fluttering dress and immediately said:

"I'm a bit in a cast, because I'm taking a few pounds. So at the most everything breaks."

Which he reiterated when he tried to twerk:

"The dress really fits me. I don't want to split it, because then I have to give it back."

On the twerking question he specified, laughing and with his Bolognese inflection, "However, every now and then I too am ashamed to put my ass in people's faces".

Elettra Lamborghini in Sanremo 2020 on the evening of duets with M ¥ SS KETA. Getty Images Elettra Lamborghini, street credibility and passion for ugly … For the rest of the interview from Daria Bignardi at L'Assedio Elettra Lamborghini she made herself loved for other reasons. He talked about when his street credibility surged because it sparked some sort of brawl: "They called me 'microwave', that is the one that calienta, but then does nothing with anyone. You can say 'perfumer'. The girls were envious because they said 'this does the whole saint and then does nothing with anyone'. others were jealous because maybe they were a bit more free. Once they offended my family, I got a little pissed. And a bit of a mess happened, but nothing special: I pulled a pizza that became iconic , my street credibility started from there ". And how he always had a weak for the ugly, before the Elettra Lamborghini's boyfriend Afrojack conquered her heart and put that brillocco on her finger: "My first crush was a very bad guy. Ugly people like them, because they have charm and nobody steals them from you. Above all". In conclusion, Elettra Lamborghini all of us, but above all a lot of school of life onacceptance of one's body for what it is, because nature sets the example and inspiration. Watch Elettra Lamborghini's interview with The Siege of Daria Bignardi on Discovery's it.dplay.com. Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Mary Adorno

Web Editor

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, I write about pop culture, music, celeb and lifestyle.

