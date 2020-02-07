Eletta Lamborghini and Afrojack's wedding will be in Italy, she reveals it at Sanremo 2020 in our interview

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sanremo 2020 is the first, big goal of the year of Elettra Lamborghini: between looks with citations to the Abba, kisses (almost) knowing with Myss Keta during the evening dedicated to duets and a charge of energy that conquers you Music (and everything disappears) is already pumped on the radio and promises the song of the summer. But after Sanremo, do you know what comes? The wedding of Elettra Lamborghini and Afrojack, of course, after the 2019 marriage proposal! And we have one news on the wedding of the year for you, which Elettrona has revealed in preview to our correspondent in Sanremo Maria Elena Barnabi: the wedding between Elettra and AfroJack will be celebrated at September 2020 in a location yet to be defined, but entirely Italian.

Elettra to Cosmo's microphones seemed undecided between Lake Garda (top!) and the Amalfi Coast, a Positano. If you were expecting an international wedding, Elettra is ready to deny you because her promises to be an Italian wedding. And on the other hand, her image of a bold Twerking Queen who is not afraid of daring her is slowly dismantling her also in Sanremo 2020: very excited, the first evening of the Festival seemed beautiful to us but held back by a positive tension that was very well understood by the words he used to relieve tension: "I care a lot".

Afrojack he arrived in support of his girlfriend, he is always behind the stage to cheer for her and this obviously helps: during the third evening of the Festival together with his friend Myss Keta she melted enough to light the fuse of her fans who adore her any what you do, say or wear.

The hottest moment of Miss Keta and Elettra Lamborghini's performance in Sanremo 2020 with cit to Madonna and Britney Spears and their Sapphic kiss. Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

The wedding of Elettra and Afrojack is highly anticipated because it will be one of the big events of 2020: we have revealed a preview of the month they have chosen to say "Yes, I Do" and the eligible wedding locations, now you just have to cheer for her and for the success at Sanremo 2020: social media is already the queen, all that remains is to make her become the queen of the ranking.

So much we know that you too can not get the chorus of his song out of your head (for us it is already obsession).

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE