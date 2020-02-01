Electronic Arts will release at least 4 new non-sports games by March 2021

Share it:

During the last meeting with shareholders, Electronic Arts has anticipated part of the plans for the next fiscal year which will start on April 1, 2020 and end on March 31, 2021. What can we expect from EA in this time frame? Let's find out together.

The current plans foresee the publication of eight games in the next fiscal year, including new editions of FIFA, Madden NFL, NHL and probably NBA Live. Among the other four, instead, there should be space Medal of Honor Above and Beyond for VR devices and at least one EA Originals game, a program that collects those minor productions developed by small studios such as in the case of Unravel and A Way Out.

It is difficult to expect a new Need for Speed ​​this year while it is certain that Battlefield 6 will not be released in 2020, the new game of the DICE series will be released during the fiscal year 2022, i.e. in the period between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

It's unclear how many of these games are original sequels or IPs, at least one project should be related to Star Wars while details on BioWare projects such as Dragon Age 4, currently under development but still lacking an indicative launch window, have not been released.