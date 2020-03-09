Electronic Arts patents a new battle pass system

Share it:

Many countries are for the work of banning or, at least, regulating the issue of loot boxes in the video game industry. And that is something that, in some way, mostly affects companies that are mainly financed with games as a service.

One of them is Electronic Arts that, seeing the situation, I could have thought about the possibility of evolving for the future. To the point of being for the work of patenting a new battle pass system. Then we tell you all the details.

Under normal conditions, battle passes allow players to acquire cosmetics by winning XP and leveling up for a limited period of time. And although you can almost always participate for free, it is also possible to pay to level up more quickly. Or even purchase a "premium" pass to get better rewards. It remains a controversial form of financing for many players, but at least it is a somewhat clearer system for the consumer.

Therefore, and as reported from SegmentNext (we via Wccftech), Electronic Arts could be thinking of new ways to exploit that route. They would even have already patented a "branched" battle pass system. What does this mean? Well according to the patent information, this new system can "Provide users with a non-linear map that allows them to choose how to advance through the reward map by advancing or leveling up a virtual character or user account within the video game.". You can see an image of the patent below.

In addition, the patent ensures that "The virtual map can provide a visual representation of a route or non-linear tracks that a user can follow based on how they would like to proceed and what types of rewards they prefer to unlock. The reward map provides a series of reward nodes connected by links , which results in a plurality of paths or tracks that a user can select during the advance within the video game. ".

Without a doubt, it would be a very different way of introducing a battle pass. As if it were the skill tree of a role-playing game, where the player can choose the way in which his character will evolve. Although in this case, it is mainly cosmetic objects.

