Electronic Arts has raised the prices of its games on Steam

Bizarre move that of Electronic Arts, who raised the prices of their games on the catalog of Steam for practically all regions, and in some cases has come to double the cost of a security compared to the price list of the marketplace of Origin.

Apparently only the United States appears to have been unaffected by the changes, but from the United Kingdom to Korea to Singapore, Mexico and most of Europe, several have been noted price increases, sometimes even rather strange.

While one might think of natural variations to better adapt to the fluctuations of the various currencies, some changes are far too radical: Sim City 4 for example, in Brazil it increased by more than double the original price, as well as the Mass Effect Collection in Russia.

The only security that doesn't seem affected by the price change is Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (here our review of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order), which is the game that made EA titles return to the Steam catalog. For the moment, no clarifications have arrived from Electronic Arts itself, so we do not know if it is an error that will be corrected soon, or if indeed the price changes. they were also so consistent.