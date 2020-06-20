Electronic Arts has 7 Nintendo Switch games in the pipeline

Share it:

During the EA Play Live 2020 event, Electronic Arts announced new Nintendo Switch games including Apex Legends and FIFA 21 Legacy Edition, to which is added Burnout Paradise Remastered, released today. The company plans many more titles for the Nintendo hybrid console.

Specifically, Electronic Arts currently has at least seven new games planned for Nintendo Switch, including the ones already mentioned Apex Legends e FIFA 21. It is not clear what the other five are, games such as It Takes Two, Rocket Arena or Lost in Random could be included in the count but it is not excluded that among these there may also be projects that have not yet been announced, such as the much rumored remastered edition of Mass Effect Trilogy.

Instead we know with certainty that Star Wars Squadrons will not be released on Switch and apparently not even the new Madden will see the light on the platform of the Kyoto house. Electronic Arts for its part continues to reiterate how Switch is an important console for the company's strategies and the arrival of seven games by the end of 2021 seems to support this thesis.

And what do you think of it? Which Electronic Arts games would you like to see on Nintendo Switch?