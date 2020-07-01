Electronic Arts encourages employees to report abuse and harassment

Share it:

In recent weeks the video game industry has been shaken by scandals related to alleged cases of harassment and abuse apparently occurred in many working realities such as Ubisoft, with the French company committed to verifying the accusations made against two executives.

Techland has terminated any relationship with Chris Avellone, but many publishers are working to make the work environment safer, including Electronic Arts which warmly invites its employees to report unclear situations and behaviors that occurred in the office.

"We want to be clear about our position regarding inappropriate behavior, harassment and abuse: we do not tolerate this type of behavior at work and in the private life of our employees, Electronic Arts will support anyone who comes forward to report, any employee who has received harassment or has heard victim of inappropriate behavior, he is invited to come forward and speak openly with his managers."

The publisher ensures that he will carefully investigate any report received, which can also be provided anonymously through the Raise a Concern program made available to support employees and help them report with the certainty of total anonymity thus ensuring maximum personal and professional security to anyone who decides to talk about their situation within the company.