Electronic Arts: earnings growth in the first half of 2020

As has been happening for a few months now, the insider and analyst Daniel Ahmad (also known as ZhugeEX) has provided through its official Twitter profile a series of details on the latest financial report of Electronic Arts, which specifically concerns the first six months of 2020.

According to the published data, the company confirmed a growth in revenues equal to 21% (there is talk of $ 1.46 billion in revenues from February to June 2020), to which theCovid-19 emergency, which forced people to stay in their apartments during the quarantine and consequently to spend more time on video games, buying titles and spending in microtransactions (Apex Legends and FIFA 20 Ultimate Team above all). A very interesting fact regards the fact that 91% of revenues come from digital, which includes both purchases on online stores and the aforementioned microtransactions.

Among the main titles that contributed to the success in this period we find the launch of new EA titles on Steam, Season 5 of Apex Legends, The Sims 4, FIFA 20, Burnout Paradise Remastered is Command & Conquer Remastered.

In short, despite the controversy over the salaries to scream of the leaders of Electronic Arts, it seems that the company is not doing badly and that the goals achieved in this period have been well beyond the expectations of the COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen.