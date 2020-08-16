Electronic Arts: EA Access and Origin Access become EA Play, the rebranding begins

Share it:

The summer of the advent of the next-gen also passes for the rebranding of some of the most famous brands for the video game industry. Also Electronic Arts decided to rename its EA Access and Origin Access services simply as EA Play.

The rebranding implemented by Electronic Arts does not involve any kind of economic or logistical change for subscribed users: players can safely continue to access the service and the games included in it. The company described this change as "an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play".

According to what we read on the official blog "EA Access and Origin Access Basic will become EA Play and Origin Access Premium will change to EA Play Pro". Plus EA"will add even more in the coming months, starting with exclusive in-game challenges and monthly rewards for subscribers on select gamesi ". In short, Electronic Arts focuses on simplifying its brand in the hope of attracting more users, just as it prepares to debut its products on Steam.

In the latest financial report, EA confirmed revenue growth of 21% in the first 6 months of 2020, also thanks to the emergency brought about by the Coronavirus which forced people to stay in their homes.