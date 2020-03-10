Electronic Arts announces Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for the 25th anniversary of the saga

Share it:

Great news for RTS lovers in general and the Command & Conquer saga in particular. Electronic Arts has announced the release date of Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection, a compilation of the iconic Real Time Strategy video games that defined a whole generation and will be available next 5th June worldwide for PC through Origin and Steam, as well as part of an Origin Access Premier subscription.

This new remastering will feature Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Command & Conquer: Red Alert and its three expansion packages —Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath. In addition, it is an exciting project between EA and some of the original members of the Westwood Studios team in Petroglyph.

As if that were not enough, this remastering is being developed with the support of the C&C community, a process that began in October 2018 when the project was revealed in order to collect information from the community before the development itself began. In addition, a Community Advisor has been actively involved since the early stages of production in constant contact with the development team.

On the other hand, the remastering of the title will present reconstructed graphics and textures with 4K resolution support, along with a soundtrack of more than seven hours remastered by the renowned original composer Frank Klepacki. In fact, it has been the videogame community that has helped shape these improvements, listening to players' requests and doing various renovations, such as a renewed user interface, updated controls and a map editor so that players can Show all your creations.

Last but not least, keep in mind that the multiplayer mode has been developed from scratch to offer a modern online experience with custom games, quick 1-on-1 games, Elo-based matchmaking, leaderboards , repetitions and much more.