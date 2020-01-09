Elden Ring will be shown at the Taipei Game Show

Share it:

As it passes through the Taipei Game Show it seems that Sony will carry material from Elden ring, the long-awaited and mysterious new work of From Software, creators of Dark Souls, Sekiro, Bloodborne and many other action games.

The news was given by the renowned Daniel Ahmad and also threw a jug of cold water on those who could expect new material of any kind at the event, because his prediction is that we will see the trailer with which the game was presented at the E3 but in Chinese.

Elden Ring will be at Taipei Game Show (Feb 6-9th) according to Sony's TGS 2020 exhibition page. The game will not be playable and only available in video format. Which suggests either a new trailer or repeat of the E3 trailer. https://t.co/Vst4tcvUdJ pic.twitter.com/3M2ZwxdKsC – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 6, 2020

To date we know almost nothing about this new project and that is why it seems almost impossible that the supposed launch date for June of this year that was mentioned on the official website and that seemed to be a translation error from Japanese to English was met.

Little could be extracted from the cinematic trailer that we saw so long ago and that it was not accompanied by too much information about what we can expect in this new IP of the renowned Japanese studio.