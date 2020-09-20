Elden Ring: what’s new? Check a ‘dubious’ link on the Bandai Namco website

The official Elden Ring card that can be consulted on the pages of the Bandai Namco site refers to the link of a dubious social profile that heralds the arrival of important news on FromSoftware soulslike.

In the section of the Elden Ring card with links to the main social portals, the curators of the official Bandai Namco website have in fact inserted the link to an Instagram profile called “bandainamcoenteurope” which, once opened, reveals the presence of a sequence of three images superimposed with the writing “Elden Ring News Soon”.

I doubts about the actual authenticity of this profile, however, there are several, starting with name chosen to represent it: the social space occupied on Instagram by the European division of Bandai Namco is in fact that of the profile “bandainamcoeu”, from which he regularly shares all the information on the titles published by the videogame multinational. The “bandainamcoenteurope” portal, on the other hand, does not offer any kind of indication and does not appear show signs of activity, except for the Elden Ring themed profile photo, the three posts with images that anticipate the arrival of news on FromSoftware’s blockbuster role and a description that merely sends users to the Bandai Namco site.

Behind the appearance of the link to the “bandainamcoenteurope” Instagram profile on the Bandai Namco website, therefore, there could be a trivial mistake committed by its curators, and not, as hoped by many, apromotional operation organized to suggest Elden Ring’s imminent return to the media scene. As usual, we will keep you updated on any developments in the matter. In the meantime, we leave you to our special on the comparison between Dark Souls and Bloodborne to find out which can be the most beautiful soulslike with which to pass the wait for the arrival of Elden Ring.