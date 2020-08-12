Elden Ring: what happened to it? News coming no earlier than the end of 2020, according to Jeff Grubb

Share it:

After denying the rumors about the presence of Elden Ring at the Xbox Series X show on July 23, the well-known journalist and insider of Venture Beat, Jeff Grubb, says he is certain that the top management of FromSoftware will not share information on their highly anticipated neighbor. soulslike until the end of 2020.

Speaking on the pages of his social profiles to clarify the doubts of his followers regarding the media silence of the authors of Dark Souls on the development of Elden Ring, the editor of Venture Beat expresses all his skepticism about the arrival of new information related to this fantasy RPG in the course of the next events, starting from Gamescom 2020.

According to Grubb, at the important videogame event that will be held from 27 to 30 August it will be really unlikely to receive updates on Elden Ring. In recent weeks, Game Informer journalist Imran Khan has also expressed all his skepticism in considering 2020 as the year of release of Elden Ring, suggesting to all fans of be patient for a long time before receiving further news of this ambitious intellectual property created in collaboration with the famous writer George R. R. Martin.

To those who follow us, we also remind you that the FromSoftware team is currently involved in the development of a huge update of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, with launch scheduled for October 29 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.