Elden Ring: the news on the game from From Software and George Martin in a video

After triumphing at the Game Awards with Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, From Software returned to work on her Elden Ring, in collaboration with George Martin. Let's summarize everything we know about the project.

In this video analysis of ours, which accompanies Giuseppe Carrabba's in-depth analysis of everything we know about Elden Ring, we thus try to knot the thread of the discourse that the authors following Hidetaka Miyazaki, they left halfway after the spectacular announcement that occurred during E3 2019.

The deafening silence behind which the From Software team entrenched itself on the Elden Ring project, moreover, has fueled a whole series of hypotheses and rumors more or less reliable on the stage of development of the title, on its release period (especially after the translation error of the official website) and on the gameplay dynamics that will characterize it.

Waiting for 2020 to give us new information on this blockbuster fantasy, then recompose the puzzle of clues launched by the Japanese developers on the Celtic symbolism of Elden Ring, on its role mechanics and on the analogies with the other soulslike of the company, all to understand how far the guys from FromSoftware could go to make happiness of their fans and fans of action RPG on PC and console.