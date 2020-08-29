Elden Ring, nothing new at Gamescom: the community goes wild on Reddit

Share it:

The announcement of Elden Ring dates back to the 2019 edition of E3, just over a year ago: since then, with great sadness on the part of fans of FromSoftware productions, there have been no updates on the status of the work.

The game development process that involves collaborating for its realization Hidetaka Miyazaki e George R. R. Martin it is therefore currently shrouded in the deepest mystery. The software house author of Dark Souls, Bloodborne e Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is in fact maintaining the strictest confidentiality on Elden Ring, whose only promotional material currently circulated continues to be the only reveal trailer.

The absence of updates obviously does not prevent the gaming community from continuing to hope, in the vicinity of major events in the sector, to finally be able to return to see the game in action. Unfortunately, it is not clear when this will happen, but the fans do not let themselves be discouraged and are indeed ready to ironize on their own curiosity. The thread of Reddit dedicated to Elden Ring, in the absence of concrete news, it remains incredibly active, with posts that try to play down the wait. If you too are waiting for new signals from the team of FromSoftware, some of the posts available at the bottom of this news could make you smile! When do you hope that Elden Ring will come back?

While waiting to find out if the fruit of Martin and Miyazaki’s work will be able to fall within the ranks of the best FromSoftware games, we recommend a very interesting reading. Our Carmine Capobianco has in fact ventured into the search for clues about Elden Ring in Finnish mythology in a rich special.