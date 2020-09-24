Elden Ring is the biggest and deepest FromSoftware game ever, Miyazaki’s word

Despite being announced over a year ago, Elden Ring, a new project from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki, still represents a mystery. We know of the collaboration with George RR Martin, of the adherence to the canon of the open world and of the influences of Nordic mythology, but we have never seen him in action in real gameplay.

While waiting to discover something really substantial, we must be satisfied with the small details that occasionally pop up on the net, such as those that emerged during a talk at the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival and translated from Japanese by an anonymous user. During the broadcast, which focused mainly on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the two presenters Tokita Takashi and Sayawaka read a statement from Miyazaki: the creative explained that Elder Ring “it will be bigger and deeper than any other game in the studio“, and that the team is working hard to accomplish a work capable of combining history and mythology, two elements that have been described as “opposites”.

A little sparse as new information, right? We know it well, but unfortunately for the moment this goes through the convent. Elden Ring has missed all summer appointments (and there were so many!), including those of Microsoft and Sony, and apparently it will not even be seen at the Tokyo Game Show 2020. Last weekend, as if that were not enough, a profile related to the game appeared on the net, hoping some news … but after some careful investigation it turned out to be false.