Elden Ring: Game news leaks and Bloodborne 2 could be far away

March 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
All companies have a personal way of focusing their games, of course. But there are some that, directly, print their seal in all their games. Somehow, however different they may be, they all have something in common.

In the case of From Software, a name has been created for that: the "Souls" style. Surely for that, Elden ring It is a long-awaited game. And that, in reality, we hardly know anything about him since it was announced nine months ago. Today, new leaks arrive that help us discover possible developments about development.

Obviously, the information will have to be treated as a rumor until proven otherwise. In any case, the source of the filtration is the same as that of the last times: the user of ResetEra Omnipotent (we via Wccftech). On this occasion, the user ensures that the title will present a dynamic wildlife together that will be influenced by the weather and the type of location.

According to him, the objective of From Software is that these elements make the world in which the game will take place look much more alive than in other open-world role-playing games. In fact, it even states that enemies will change location based on aspects such as the weather itself.

READ:           'Westworld' releases the impressive final trailer of its season 3: the "true gods" come to the HBO series

Finally, Omni has also talked about the possible Bloodborne 2, which some are still rumored for PS5. And according to its sources, the sequel is not right now in From Software's plans. Something that, after all, perfectly matches the statements of Hidetaka Miyazaki himself, made at the end of last year 2019.

However, if Miyazaki mentioned Sony as "guilty", confirming that the decision is up to them, Omni says the reason is Elden Ring himself. This is what he said about it: "FromSoftware works on multiple projects all the time. Although at the moment, a sequel is not in its plans nor has a green light. In the event that a sequel to Bloodborne occurs, it will not happen in the short term.".

Sources: Wccftech / ResetEra

