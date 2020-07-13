Elden Ring: from the day / night cycle to the map, all the latest rumors

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A good deal has passed since the publication of the first CG movie of Elden Ring, the title being developed by From Software of which fans are curious to see the first gameplay movie. Waiting to discover new information, we have enclosed in a video all the latest rumors that emerged about the game.

In the movie, just published on Everyeye's YouTube channel, we can therefore find out in a matter of seconds everything you need to know about the rumors about the game. In fact, some insiders have published a series of messages on various social networks and forums that suggest the presence of a day / night cycle and one map much larger than previous From Software titles. Despite this, however, it seems that the game world is full of details and interconnected areas with each other, with the enemies that are able to move from one place to another.

Before leaving you to the movie that talks about these and other corridor rumors, we remind you that Elden Ring is expected on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and the details on the release date are not yet known. From Software has never even commented on the possibility of seeing the game even on next generation consoles, whose hardware could allow developers to improve resolution and framerate.

Have you already read our special about the best From Software games?