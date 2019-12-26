Elden Ring: a translation error triggers the rumor on the release date

Share it:

In wishing happy holidays to all soulslike fans, From Software publishes Christmas cards that unleashed, albeit involuntarily, a new wave of rumors about the release date of Elden Ring.

The official site of the Japanese software house invites users to register their email to receive one greeting card for the new year: the image portrayed in this digital postcard, which should be sent for January 1st, can be used as wallpaper on your PC or for your mobile device.

Those who join the initiative can decide whether to receive a celebratory image of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, by Metal Wolf Chaos XD or, precisely, of Elden Ring: to unleash yet another round of rumors about the release of the blockbuster fantasy created in collaboration with George R.R. Martin was the wrong translation in English of the short article that describes the title as "out in June".

The quote taken from the FromSoftware website does not refer to the marketing period, but to the month of announcement of the project, or June 2019 coinciding with the latest edition of E3 Los Angeles. It would not have been a leak, therefore, but a trivial error of interpretation of the phrases reported on the website of the Japanese development company.

The reaction to these rumors aroused in the community of role-playing enthusiasts, however, gives a good idea of ​​the enormous hopes nourished by those who look forward to the news on Elden Ring. The launch of the new title of the authors of Dark Souls is bloodborne should take place in the 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a view of the nextgen represented by PS5 and Xbox Series X.