El Unionistas – Real Madrid will be played at Las Pistas de Salamanca

January 17, 2020
The Copa del Rey's 16th match between Unionistas and Real Madrid will be played at Las Pistas. The decision has been taken after the meeting with the Subdelegation of the Salamanca government on Friday. The question that remains is how much can they increase? the capacity for the match.

Real Madrid made a firm offer to play at the Bernabéu, explained the president of Unionistas FC Miguel Ángel Sandoval in El Larguero de Manu Carreño. "Real Madrid has made us a proposal from day one," he explained.

The club president also stressed that "there was only one option: play in Las Pistas "." You can even play without expanding the capacity, which would be an economical suit for us, "he added.

Another option that was contemplated was to play the match at Helmánticono Stadium, Salamanca CF. However, the club closed the door to that option through a statement.

"The Helmánticono Stadium It is not for sale or with the possibility of renting for sporting events or other purposes, although it is available to the City Council of Salamanca for its assignment for specific events that benefit the city, "said the club.

