         'El Pueblo': the second season already has a premiere date on Amazon and "it is very likely" that there is third

Just a few weeks ago the first season of 'El Pueblo' premiered in Telecinco, but the truth is that it was already available in Amazon Prime since May 14, 2019. Now the series created by Alberto Caballero with Nando Abad and Julián Sastre is back in the news because it already has a premiere date on Amazon: this next February 14th.

You will also see Telecinco later, but I know that in Mediaset they have confidence in repeat the same play as with the first batch of episodes: initial launch on Amazon and subsequent success on Telecinco. And it is that the series is being the audience leader in its broadcast in open, but there is the question of whether its new followers will not prefer to see it now in Prime Video.

Almost certainly there will be third

The news has been announced at a press conference in which several of those responsible for the series have participated. It has also been present in it Manuel Villanueva, Mediaset content director, who has confirmed that "it is very likely "that there is third season. In Teleprograma they take it for granted, but there is nothing signed yet.

The filming of the second season ended last October. One of the great novelties of these new episodes is the signing of Edu Soto, who will surely turn Villafría upside down with his presence. In addition, 'The People' will also have a crossover with 'La que se avecina' in the twelfth season of the neighbors of Mirador de Montepinar.

