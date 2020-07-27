El Mono Burgos, intimate: why he doesn't cry, Bielsa as “pillar” of his career and the advice of life that Griguol gave him

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

German Burgos will stop being Diego Simeone's aide-de-camp (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

Germán Adrián Ramón Burgos You are preparing to take a new step in your professional career. After long experience as a field assistant to Diego Simeone, the Monkey will set out on his path as head coach. This will occur once the Atletico Madrid end your participation in the Champions League, which will be held in its reduced version in August in Lisbon.

Although he has his sights on the quarterfinal crossing against Leipzig dIn Germany, Burgos knows that it is going through moments of farewell. An example of this was the tribute they paid him a few days ago at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the preview of the duel against Real Sociedad for the last date in the Spanish League. "I am harder than a stone. The other day, at the tribute, my heart moved a little, and I started chewing, I held on and I held on. If there had been people, it would have been worse, "El Mono said in an interview he gave to the newspaper. The country from Spain. And, asked about his feelings that day, he explained why he doesn't like to show his emotions in public: “I wasn't going to cry, I fought, I fought. Rockers don't cry, it gives a bad image"

The Argentine appealed to his traditional humor to talk about the changes he would have to face to be the first coach. "If you go through my photography over the years you will see that I changed a lot, my father was a hairdresser," he joked and took the opportunity to give an answer to who once underestimated him for his “scruffy” appearance: "That was always my advantage, they stand there with their mouths open saying: "But where did this one come from?" At the age of 19 he was already coaching a nine-year-old boys' soccer school. I tried to understand the coach and then download the message to my teammates from my sector, the goal. And that's what I want to do with my teams. "

It was not yet defined in which team he will start his career as head coach (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

When it came to talking about the coaches he had in his career, he assured that everyone "influenced him as a player and shaped him for life." However, he especially remembered an advice from Carlos Timoteo Griguol that marked him: “He said:‘ Instead of buying a car, buy yourself an apartment, but if they don't listen to me, put a toilet in the back of the car in case they receive visitors. ' That is football and life. "

For Marcelo Bielsa, who led him in the Argentine team, had nothing but praise: "It is one of my pillars on how to face football, life, and having had him for a long time in the national team helped me to love him even more. His is a voracious attack. We played 3-1-3-3. Athletic (Bilbao) played an awful lot, Marcelo in its purest form ”.

In addition, the Monkey assured that the current coach of Leeds in England is the one that best works on the question of mobile tactical systems: “Bielsa, I'm sure he does it better. He played that 3-1-3-3-1 with Argentina, now he plays 4-2-3-1, he has played 4-3-3, he has used the zone and the individual mark … ".

Regarding the objectives he sets and the style he will have as head coach, he explained: “First create group, generate an identity, that's for sure. Seeing so many teams and analyzing them for so many years and seeing that they do not achieve their objectives, I think, which is due to the formation of the group and the identity. There are teams that you see that if they are not those four legs that I am talking about it will be difficult. You always watch football, but you are not in the kitchen and you wonder how with these players they have not reached the goal or have descended? My technical staff is trained to solve those problems and generate identity ”.

Burgos and Simeone have been working together for ten years (Reuters)

The 51-year-old former goalkeeper recounted that Cholo Simeone had called him to work together in 2006, when he went from Racing to Students from La Plata. At that time, they did what they called "An unspoken pact". “I told him that I was not ready yet, that when he returned to Europe he would call me. So it happened. When they called him from Catania, in 2010, even though so much time had passed, we kept the pact. That is the beautiful thing ”, highlighted the still aide-de-camp.

Finally, Burgos considered that his time in Italian football functioned as "a university" for the technical duo and revealed that in February of last year he told Simeone about his desire to get away to lead your own team.

“We are two friends who say goodbye, but the friendship will not change, just by looking at each other we know what they think about each other. Also, we are going to see each other and we are going to face each other"He predicted.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The revelation about the final of the World Cup in Italy 90 between Germany and Argentina that puts the referee Edgardo Codesal in trouble

Messi trembles: Cristiano Ronaldo shouted champion with Juventus and stalks La Pulga in the historic title race

An unpublished video of a goal by Lionel Messi in the bottom of Barcelona came to light