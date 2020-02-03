El Mirandés adds another page to his idyll with the Copa del Rey

Mirandés Sports Club wants to make history again in the Copa del Rey. Anduva's team has managed to eliminate Sevilla Fútbol Club in the round of 16 and will be the only non-First set in the quarter-final round.

The rojillo team started this edition by eliminating Coruxo in extra time and beating later, also in extra time, UCAM Murcia with a goal from Álvaro Rey in the minute 114.

Then he would arrive Celta Vigo, the first First Division team to face Mirandés in this edition of the Copa del Rey, and again in extra time the Anduva team was imposed. Celta was left with 10 for the expulsion of Rafinha and Antonio Sánchez did the qualifying.

In the round of 16 they played Sevilla, but the Mirandés, far from wrinkling, curdled a exceptional first time in which he went to rest 2-0 after a double by Matheus. After the break, Álvaro Peña had the third goal, but Vaclik stopped the penalty. However, despite this, the team trained by Andoni Iraola made it to the quarterfinals after Álvaro Rey would sentence the tie. Nolito made the 3-1 in the discount to make up the result.

The Mirandés loves the Cup

In 2012 the CD Mirandés made history in Spain by 'sneaking in' in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey when the team was in Second B. Pablo Infante led a team that could only be stopped twice by Athletic after eliminating, among others, to Villarreal and Espanyol.

Later, in 2015/2016, the rojillo team managed to reach the quarterfinals, round in which it was precisely Sevilla who stopped Mirandés and prevented his second semifinal. In 2020 they have claimed revenge against Hispanics.