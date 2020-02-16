'El Güero' Castro puts an end to rumors about romance with Angélica Rivera

Share it:

After the divorce of Enrique Peña Nieto and Angélica Rivera, and the controversial meetings that the actress has had with soap opera producer José Alberto 'El Güero' Castro, there has been a lot of talk, however, the latter has decided to break the silence and end The loud rumors

As revealed by 'El Güero', since the mother of his daughters ceased to be the First Lady of Mexico their relationship has improved, always thinking about the benefit of his three female daughters he has with the actress known as 'La Gaviota'.

There was always a good communication and a good coexistence. Right now there are fewer commitments she has to attend to and it is easier to be able to have communication, basically, "said the producer in an interview with several media outlets.

Castro said that both he and Rivera have been supporting their daughters in all their projects, as well as letting them see with Sofía Castro, who is currently a contestant on the Univision program "Look Who Dances" and not because they are in a relationship.