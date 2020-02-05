El Granada, first semifinalist of the Copa del Rey

After a spectacular first half hour of those directed by Diego Martínez, the Pomegranate could not go to rest with the minimum advantage that Roberto Soldado He had given them 4 minutes into the game. The Nasrids, emboldened and playing effective football, had generated much danger in the rival goal during the entire first half. However the Valencia, working from the shadow, would tie the commitment after a good shot of Rodrigo Moreno with his left leg, who had already annulled a goal 15 minutes into the game, 25 ’before the goal that did rise to the scoreboard.

In the second part the roles would change: the Valencia would take the reins of the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey in the New Los Cármenes. The ‘ché’ team would propose more play than they had proposed in the first half and would get to play closer to the goal defended by Aaron Escandell.

When everything seemed dominated by those of Celades, an agonizing penalty after a clear hand in the Valencian area in the 92nd minute of the match would give the classification to the local team. Led by a Roberto Soldado who did not mind celebrating the goals in full voice against his former team, Pomegranate gets into a semifinals of Cup after 51 years.