'El Faro' – Its end explained

As with its debut in 2015, 'The witch'Robert Eggers has surprised again with 'The lighthouse', tape that will certainly not leave anyone indifferent. The symbolism weighs heavily on every second of the movie, a story of two men fighting against identity and time while they get into a spiral of madness inside a giant lighthouse.

On the tape we see two fareros, Ephraim (Robert Pattinson) and Thomas (Willem Dafoe) living in the middle of an isolated rocky island to take care of the maintenance of a lighthouse for four weeks. Thomas is a veteran and Ephraim is the newcomer, a replacement for Thomas's previous assistant, who went crazy. Thomas asks Ephraim to work hard, and he only wants one thing in return: being able to ascend to the lighthouse and see his light, which Thomas monopolizes for him. Frustrated but not able, the young man ends up killing a seagull, a heinous crime in the eyes of the superstitious Thomas, who believes that birds carry the souls of lost sailors. The tensions between the two men overflow after losing the rescue that should have taken them off the island after those four weeks. The sea rages until its worst secrets are revealed; Ephraim is a faker, his name is also Thomas and he stole his identity from an alleged partner who claims to have died in an accident. But this will not be the only death the young man carries behind him, because he also ends his old boss with an ax in the face. After this, Thomas finally ascends to the bright sphere of the lighthouse, and everything he sees in that light completely surpasses him, leading us to the last (and impressive) map of 'El Faro', where we see young Thomas among the rocks naked, where some seagulls are eating it alive.

A24 Films

An intense film that has a lot to assimilate for the public. The key to understanding it is to understand the importance of myth, fables and folklore for Eggers, a filmmaker known for deepening his research before making his films. Here, we deal primarily with two particular myths, the Greek figures of Proteus and Prometheus.

Proteo is a god of the sea, a guardian of knowledge and friend of the sea beasts that hated sharing that knowledge. Prometheus, on the other hand, was famous for stealing the fire of the gods to give it to humans. Zeus punished him by chaining him to a rock, where an eagle went every day to eat it.

The symbolism in 'The lighthouse' easily coincides with both myths, since Pattinson's character challenges a "god", climbs the "mountain of Olympus" in a spiral and manages to test that forbidden light before it ends up being eaten alive by animals , paying for their crimes. Further, Eggers has commented that the final shot of the film was partially inspired by Jean Delville's paintings, a Belgian artist whose "Prometheus" portrays his robbery as something pretty, sad and even sexy.

A24

But the interesting thing about 'El Faro' is that more interpretations of history can be seen. Under so many talks and flatulence, the movie is mainly about identity. There is a Reddit theory that even comments that the movie could be about Thomas and Thomas being the same person in the middle of an endless cycle, a man enraged with himself and his own past mistakes.

'The lighthouse' combines mythology and humor to tell a story about people who don't understand themselves and about our rise to power. Like the fire that Prometheus caught from the gods, the light at the top of the tower represents everything Thomas wants in life, but when he finally succeeds, it is too much to bear.