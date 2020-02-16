El Eibar – Real Sociedad, suspended due to pollution after the fire at the Zaldibar landfill

The league match between Eibar and Real Sociedad is suspended because the contamination caused after the fire at the Zaldibar landfill. LThe decision has been taken by LaLiga, the Spanish Federation (RFEF) and the clubs together after a meeting this Saturday.

The Basque Government recommended that no outdoor sport be practiced, Do not ventilate the homes and close the sales at night in the areas of Zaldibar, Eibar and Ermua due to the presence of dioxins and furans in the air Due to the fire.

Both clubs issued a joint statement in which they claimed wait for saturday "to see if air conditions improve and thus make a decision on whether finally the match that the two Guipuzcoan clubs in Ipurua must play on Sunday is played ".