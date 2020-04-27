TV Shows

El Capi Pérez parodies Susana Distancia and is the madness in networks

April 27, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
El Capi Pérez, host of Venga la Alegría, is characterized by Susana Distancia and becomes mad on social networks after uploading the video to Tik Tok.

Capi Pérez, very much in her role as Susana Distancia, invites the public to stay a meter and a half away due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, to avoid contagions, and it goes viral.

It is the same Capi Pérez who uploads to his Twitter account the video in which he appears wearing a pink sweater and a tiara of the same color, with the initials SD.

The actor and television host looks so funny that many of his followers immediately reacted on networks and let him know.

Capi Pérez has become an important piece in Venga la Alegría, since thanks to his talent many things occur to him, among them also personifying the person in charge of Human Resources.

Carlos Alberto Pérez Ibarra is the real name of El Capi Pérez, and he calls himself Capi by taking the initials of his names and surnames: Capi.

He is originally from Aguascalientes and it is there that he began his career as a journalist, in Televisión Azteca, then he was transferred to Azteca Jalisco and later to Mexico City, in the same company where he works now.

.

Edie Perez

