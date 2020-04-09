El Bebeto flaunts his voice with an acoustic version of "Seremos"

Share it:

El Bebeto released through his YouTube channel an exquisite acoustic version of "Seremos", one of the most representative songs of his 10 years of musical career. In this version of this song by Espinoza Paz, also from Sinaloa, the "Galán de la Banda" shows us that he not only knows how to sing, but also how to interpret.

Carlos Alberto García Villanueva, real name of El Bebeto, sings each of the stanzas of "Seremos" with great feeling while another person plays the piano. This acoustic version was recorded at his home in Monterrey, Nuevo León where he is quarantined in the face of the health contingency due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).









"We will be" is part of the mariachi album "My preferred person", produced and composed entirely by Espinoza Paz. "The faith in Espinoza was from the beginning, I have always had a lot of faith in his lyrics, we had already had the opportunity to record the songs 'The Legal' and 'The most interesting'. On this occasion we asked him for a song and to After all, we came out with 12 songs, the truth was a privilege, Espinoza is also very happy to see the results of this production, sincerely we are both very happy, "said El Bebeto in a past interview with El Debate.

On the success of "Seremos", the singer from Guasave, Sinaloa stated:

The song is a very good theme, what it says is very nice, nice lyrics, nice tune, we saw people's response quickly.

"To date it remains a theme that is positioned at the top of the popularity charts, a theme that people sing from start to finish in every performance."

It should be noted that today, "Seremos" video has more than 327 million views on YouTube.









