Eiza González strongly criticizes AMLO for her coronavirus plan

The Mexican actress Eiza González, who currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, sends a strong message to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, for his way of thinking and acting regarding the coronavirus COVID-19.

Through Twitter, Eiza González criticizes AMLO against the plan that he had implemented in Phase 1 against the coronavirus in Mexico and makes him see, for example, that with his way of proceeding "he exposed people to the risk of contagion".

We do NOT have the infrastructure to survive something like this, without enough medical help and hospitals. Please stay at home. "

If the whole world is in crisis why would Mexico be exempt Obrador? All it does is put our people at risk when we DON'T have the infrastructure to survive something like this, without enough medical help and hospitals. Please stay at home – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica)

March 24, 2020





And it is that AMLO recently commented through a video that people should not fear going out into the street and called them to leave their homes and spend, despite the request of the health authorities to protect themselves against the threat of the coronavirus COVID-19 .

What a shame our presidency. Ignorance is life. If with that video of López obrador it is not clear to them that he sold himself as the president "of the people" and here people are encouraged to take health risks as long as they go out and spend. – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica)

March 24, 2020





What a shame our presidency. Ignorance is life. If with that video of López obrador it is not clear to them that he sold himself as the president "of the people" and here people are encouraged to take health risks as long as they go out and spend, "Eiza comments on Twitter.

Eiza regrets that many people are going to lose their jobs due to the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 and stresses that now the most important thing is the health of all people.

