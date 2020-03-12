Eiza González speaks better English than Thalía and Salma Hayek

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Eiza González once again left Hollywood speechless and it was not for the beauty that she squanders every one who stands in front of the cameras but for the perfect English that she calls perfection for years, proof of this was during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel .

It turns out that the Mexican went to the legendary driver's program to talk a little about the movie Bloodshot, in which she shares credits with Vin Diesel, but far from paying attention to the actress, Internet users compared her fluent way of speaking that language.

And it is that in the past Eiza had already attended the program where Internet users let her know that neither Salma Hayek nor Thalía speaks better than her, making it clear that she has everything to succeed in Hollywood, where she has already made several films.

"This is how neither Salma nor Thalia nor Paulina are fluent in English. Like her, their English is perfect", "What good English Eiza has, she has managed to overcome, cool for her", "How well she speaks English, it seems that she was born there," they wrote to Eiza.

It is worth mentioning that Eiza in addition to looking for more opportunities on the big screen has also done it in love because a few months ago she was seen with the actor Luke Bracey, although she has not said anything about it.

It may interest you

Eiza González attracts the eyes of the Oscars for her PHOTO dress

Danna Paola stops Elite promotion due to problems with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Laura Zapata teaches her followers how to take care of the coronavirus