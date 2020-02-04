Eiza González enjoys the Super Bowl among Avengers actors

Share it:

The famous Mexican actress Eiza González shares in her social networks a photograph in which she appears among several famous Hollywood actors. He was in the Super Bowl 2020 in the company of those who participate in the movie Avengers.

Through her Instagram account, Eiza González, who has performed in Mexican soap operas such as Amores reales, poses next to Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd, from the movie Avengers.

Football Sunday, "writes Eiza in her post and accompanies her by an Emoji. Her fans immediately react to her post.

And the look that Eiza wears consists of a casual outfit; He poses with denim shorts, white blouse and dark glasses.

Eiza managed to make a successful career in Mexico thanks to soap operas like Lola, once upon a time and decided to move to the United States and seek a career as an actress in Hollywood.

The actress made her film debut in Hollywood in the action tape Baby Driver, next to Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James and Jamie Foxx.