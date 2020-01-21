Eiza González and the skirt with transparencies that made her succeed in California

Share it:

No doubt Eiza Gonzalez He continues adding triumphs abroad and not only in his career, but also in the world of fashion.

This time it was the outfit that the Mexican used to attend an exclusive party offered by InStyle and Warner Bros, which was carried out after the awards of the 2020 Golden Globes.

The 29-year-old girl remembered for her roles in soap operas like ‘Lola, once upon a time’ paraded through the blue carpet dressed in a beige set of Roland Mouret, composed of a maxi sequin bag and an elegant translucent skirt.

Eiza Gonzalez He looked more imposing than ever, even many reminded him of his appearance at the awards Oscar where he wore a shocking yellow dress.

On this occasion the look of the model was also completed with golden sandals and accessories such as diamond earrings from the designer Anita Ko

The makeup of Eiza also caused multiple comments, because he was in charge of Hung Vanngo and his look with black eyeliner was emphasized.

He wore a makeup face with base, pink shadows and nude lipstick. Further, the quintero DJ stylist combed the hair of Eiza Gonzalez backward.

So far the photos of the outfit of Eiza Gonzalez, which were shared in your official account of Instagram, have reached more than 194 thousand likes and hundreds of positive comments.

