Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes: the authors of Suikoden unveil the new blockbuster JRPG

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The authors of Rabbit & Bear announce Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes, a role-playing adventure that is linked to the atmospheres and gameplay dynamics of the Suikoden series.

The project will be directed by Yoshitaka Murayama with the participation of other expert developers like Junko Kawano, Osamu Komuta is Junichi Murakami, with the stated goal of preserving the spiritual and playful legacy of Suikoden I and II. The fate of this ambitious JRPG blockbuster will however be determined by those who decide to reward the commitment of Murayama and companions by participating in the fundraising campaign just started on Kickstarter.

From the pages of Gematsu, the boss of Rabbit & Bear Studios explains that "we chose to create this interesting title by relying on Kickstarter because we wanted to think about the players and keep the rights on the publication, as well as on the choices to be made when developing and creating the story and the world of the game".

Again according to Murayama, Eiyuden Chronicle it is an adventure that "talks about the war or, more precisely, about the feelings nourished by 100 heroes who fight that battle for different reasons, developing opposing ideas and experiencing a different experience with various perspectives. There is always a drama that can occur when a group of people who it is made up of people from different walks of life who are forced to come together and witness events between life and death by participating in a war ".

The strength of the project will therefore be the alchemy that we will be able to create through the composition of its own team of heroes, with all the consequences that we can imagine both in purely narrative and gameplay terms. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is expected to be released in theautumn of 2022 on PC, as well as on PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch should the objectives set by Rabbit & Bear for the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter be achieved.