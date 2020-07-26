Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes: discovering the heir of Suikoden

Share it:

In an unexpected way, Rabbit & Bear has announced Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes, a new RPG that promises to reap the spiritual and playful legacy of the exponents of the Suikoden saga, role-playing games that have marked the generation between the two centuries.

Rabbit & Bear is a Tokyo-based development studio formed by some of the main creators of the Suikoden series, so the goal is to connect to the atmospheres and gameplay dynamics that have characterized the classics. In the control room, not surprisingly, there is the same director of the first three chapters of the saga, Yoshitaka Murayama. Other veterans will accompany him, namely Junko Kawano, Osamu Komuta and Junichi Murakami: this is a decidedly important event, since it is the first time that the four collaborate on the same project. Furthermore, Murayama and Kawano had not worked together for 25 years.

At 18:00 tomorrow 27 July will officially start the Kickstarter campaign of Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes: developers need $ 500,000 to develop the PC version, but there will also be stretch goals for the editions PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch (or possibly the next generation Nintendo console). If in the meantime you want to know more about the project, then we advise you to watch the Special Video that we have specially packaged for this purpose. You can find it in the opening, good vision!